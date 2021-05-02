Another open gunfire in US, gunman kills two at Green Bay casino

Green Bay: Authorities in Wisconsin say a gunman killed two people at a Green Bay casino Saturday (May 1) night and seriously wounded a third before he was shot and killed by police.

Brown County Sheriff's Lt Kevin Pawlak said investigators believe the gunman was targeting a specific person he was angry at, but the person wasn't at the Oneida Casino at the time.

The gunman decided to still shoot some of the victim's co-workers or friends, it appears, Pawlak said.

The attack happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Oneida Casino, operated by the Oneida Nation on the western side of Green Bay.

Attorney General Josh Kaul tweeted shortly before 10 pm that the scene is contained. There is no longer a threat to the community.

Jawad Yatim, a witness, said at least two people were shot.

"I know for sure two, because it happened right next to us, literally right next to us," Yatim said. But he was shooting pretty aggressively in the building, so I wouldn't doubt him hitting other people.

Yatim said the shooting began in a casino restaurant. We got the hell out of there, thank God we're OK, but obviously, we wish the best for everybody who's been shot, he said.

Gambler Max Westphal said he was standing outside after being evacuated for what he thought was a minor issue.

"All of a sudden we hear a massive flurry of gunshots 20 to 30 gunshots for sure," Westphal told WBAY-TV.

"We took off running towards the highway ... There had to have been 50 cop cars that came by on the highway. It was honestly insane," Westphal added.



