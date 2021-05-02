हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taiwan

India gets help from Taiwan, first batch of medical aid arrives Delhi

Amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases, India gets help from Taiwan of 150 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders to back its crippling health care system.

India gets help from Taiwan, first batch of medical aid arrives Delhi
Credits:Twitter

Taipei: Taiwan`s first batch of aid to India to help it fight a surging increase in COVID-19 infections left for New Delhi on Sunday (May 2), consisting of 150 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders, Taiwan`s Foreign Ministry said.

Countries around the world have been rushing to help India alleviate the crisis. India recorded more than 400,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time on Saturday (May 1) as it battles a devastating second wave.

Taiwan`s Foreign Ministry said the aid consignment left on a China Airlines freighter on Sunday morning and would be received by India`s Red Cross.

Taiwan will continue to provide aid as needed, it added.

"These oxygen concentrators & cylinders are love from Taiwan. More help for our friends in India is on the way. #IndiaStayStrong!" Foreign Minister Joseph Wu tweeted.

An oxygen concentrator reduces nitrogen from an air supply to produce an oxygen-enriched air supply to a patient.

While India, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, the two have drawn closer in recent years thanks to their shared antipathy of Beijing.

Taiwan sees India as an important like-minded democracy and friend, and there are close cultural and economic links too.

Last year, Taiwan accused Beijing of trying to impose censorship in India after China`s embassy in New Delhi advised local journalists to observe the "one-China" principle following advertisements in newspapers that marked Taiwan`s national day.
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TaiwanIndiaCOVID-19CoronavirusOxygen crisis
Next
Story

SpaceX Dragon capsule heads home with four astronauts from ISS

Must Watch

PT3M42S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary; May 01, 2021