India gets help from Taiwan, first batch of medical aid arrives Delhi

Taipei: Taiwan`s first batch of aid to India to help it fight a surging increase in COVID-19 infections left for New Delhi on Sunday (May 2), consisting of 150 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders, Taiwan`s Foreign Ministry said.

Countries around the world have been rushing to help India alleviate the crisis. India recorded more than 400,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time on Saturday (May 1) as it battles a devastating second wave.

Taiwan`s Foreign Ministry said the aid consignment left on a China Airlines freighter on Sunday morning and would be received by India`s Red Cross.

Taiwan will continue to provide aid as needed, it added.

"These oxygen concentrators & cylinders are love from Taiwan. More help for our friends in India is on the way. #IndiaStayStrong!" Foreign Minister Joseph Wu tweeted.

These oxygen concentrators & cylinders are love from #Taiwan. More help for our friends in #India is on the way. #IndiaStayStrong! JW pic.twitter.com/PipLVxRHWz — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) (@MOFA_Taiwan) May 2, 2021

An oxygen concentrator reduces nitrogen from an air supply to produce an oxygen-enriched air supply to a patient.

While India, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, the two have drawn closer in recent years thanks to their shared antipathy of Beijing.

Taiwan sees India as an important like-minded democracy and friend, and there are close cultural and economic links too.

Last year, Taiwan accused Beijing of trying to impose censorship in India after China`s embassy in New Delhi advised local journalists to observe the "one-China" principle following advertisements in newspapers that marked Taiwan`s national day.



Live TV