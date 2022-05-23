Canberra: Australia`s Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese took oath as the country`s 31st Prime Minister ahead of flying out to attend an international summit in Tokyo. Albanese's victory in the federal election ended the coalition`s hold on power in Australia for nearly nine years. Anthony Albanese was sworn in by Governor-General David Hurley together with Richard Marles, Penny Wong, Jim Chalmers and Katy Gallagher, according to news agency reports.

Taking to Twitter, Albanese said, "I am deeply honoured to serve as Australia`s Prime Minister. As Prime Minister, I want to bring people together and lead a government that is as courageous, hard-working and caring as the Australian people. That work starts today."

After winning the election, Anthony Albanese thanked people for voting for him, and tweeted, "Thank you Australia," adding "Tonight the Australian people have voted for change."

"It`s a big day in my life but a big day for the country, when we change the government," Albanese was quoted as saying by Reuters ahead of the ceremony. "I want to channel the opportunity that we have to shape change so that we bring people with us on the journey of change. I want to bring the country together."

Deputy Labor leader Richard Marles and three key ministers - Penny Wong in foreign affairs, Jim Chalmers as treasurer and Katy Gallagher in finance - were also sworn in, with Wong to join Albanese on the Quad trip, said Reuters report.

Albanese reportedly said that he spoke to US President Joe Biden on Sunday night and was looking forward to meeting him alongside the prime ministers of Japan and India on Tuesday. He will return to Australia on Wednesday.

"This visit aligns with what the Albanese Government sees as the three pillars of Australia’s foreign policy: our alliance with the United States, our engagement with the region, and our support for multilateral forums," Albanese said in a statement.

The Quad Summit in Tokyo is the fourth interaction of Quad leaders since their first virtual meeting in March 2021, in-person Summit in Washington DC in September 2021 and virtual meeting in March 2022.

The leaders will review the progress of Quad initiatives and Working Groups, identify new areas of cooperation and provide strategic guidance and vision for future collaboration.

(With Inputs from Agencies)