Anti-Pakistan protests continue in PoK, emergency imposed in Muzaffarabad

The journalists and activists of People's National Alliance (PNA) continue to hold protests at Muzaffarabad in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) against Pakistan government and police. Sources told Zee Media that the Pakistani forces fired tear gas shells on protesters to keep the situation under control. The residents of Muzaffarabad said that emergency has been imposed in the area.

Several journalists in PoK staged protest against Pakistani security forces outside Muzaffarabad Press Club to condemn the attack on journalists by security forces on October 22 (Tuesday).

#WATCH: Journalists in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) protest against Pakistani security forces outside Muzaffarabad Press Club. Yesterday several journalists in PoK were attacked by security forces. pic.twitter.com/ELnQCuQr4S — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2019

The protesters also condemned police action against people who were carrying out peaceful protests on Tuesday (October 22). It is to be noted that two people were killed and over 80 got injured after police lathi-charged the protesters during a pro-freedom rally at Muzaffarabad on Tuesday.

The pro-freedom rally in Pakistan occupied Kashmir was called by various political parties under the All independent parties alliance (AIPA) to observe 'black day' on Tuesday. Pakistani forces had invaded Jammu and Kashmir on October 22, 1947. The people of PoK and Gilgit Baltistan mark October 22 as the 'black day' demanding the withdrawal of Pakistan from their territory.

Live TV

Several people took to the streets on Tuesday to register their protest on the 72nd anniversary of the Invasion Day. "We have planned peaceful protest to mark the day, albeit if the administration shows any aggressiveness, we are willing to go to any extent to have our voices heard," a protester told ANI on Tuesday. Similar protests were held in Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli, Gilgit, Rawalpindi and other areas on October 22, 2018.