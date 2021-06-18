हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Antonio Guterres

Antonio Guterres re-elected as UN Secretary General for second five-year term

His second term will begin on January 1, 2022.

Antonio Guterres re-elected as UN Secretary General for second five-year term
Credit: un.org

New Delhi: Antonio Guterres was re-elected as the United Nations Secretary General for a second five-year term on Friday (June 18). The term will begin on January 1, 2022.

He was appointed as the UN chief by the 193-member United Nations General Assembly. The 15-member Security Council earlier this month recommended the General Assembly re-appoint Guterres.

"I will give it my all to ensure the blossoming of trust between and among nations large and small, to build bridges, and to engage relentlessly in confidence building," Guterres told the General Assembly after taking the oath of office.

Guterres has been serving as the Secretary General since 2017. He was the ninth person to assume the position.

He also served as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees from 2005 to 2015.

Prior to that, Guterres was the prime minister of Portugal from 1995 to 2002. He was voted as the best prime minister of the previous 30 years by the Portuguese public in two separate polls conducted in 2012 and 2014.

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, appealed for global solidarity to overcome the crisis.

On Friday, he called for debt relief extension for middle-income countries in the wake of the global COVID-19 crisis.

He said that middle-income countries should have their debts suspended into 2022 to cope with the social and economic impact of the ongoing pandemic.

Following the deadly conflict between Israel and Palestine, Guterres called for full respect of the ceasefire.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Antonio GuterresUnited NationsUnited Nations Secretary GeneralUnited Nations General Assembly
Next
Story

US Supreme Court upholds ObamaCare, dismisses third challenge to Affordable Care Act

Must Watch

PT9M35S

Monsoon 2021: Flood-like situation in Bihar's East Champaran, many rivers above danger mark