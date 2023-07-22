trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638703
Any Nuclear Attack Will Result In The End Of North Korean Regime, Warns South Korea

Warning the North Korea against nuclear attack, South Korea said Kim Jong Un's regime will face an immediate, overwhelming and decisive response from  South Korea-US alliance. 

Last Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 07:57 AM IST|Source: ANI

Seoul: South Korea has warned North Korea that any nuclear attack from the latter’s side would mean an “end” of the Kim Jong Un-led regime, Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday. Seoul’s warning has come after Pyongyang had said the deployment of a US nuclear-capable submarine and other strategic assets here could meet the conditions for its use of nuclear arms. Seoul's defence ministry renewed the warning after Pyongyang's Defence Minister Kang Sun-nam issued a sharp-tongued statement the previous day, criticizing the arrival of the USS Kentucky, an 18,750-ton Ohio-class nuclear ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), in South Korea and the inaugural meeting of the South Korea-US Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) this week, Yonhap news agency reported.

“In the event of any North Korean nuclear attack against the South Korea-US alliance, it will face an immediate, overwhelming and decisive response from the alliance, and (we) strongly warn again that through this, (the attack) will result in the end of the North Korean regime," Yonhap news agency quoted the Seoul ministry as saying.

The USS Kentucky arrived in the southeastern port city of Busan on Tuesday. Its arrival coincided with the first NCG session aimed at strengthening the credibility of the extended deterrence commitment by the US to use the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear, to defend its ally.

The ministry defended the NCG gathering and the SSBN's deployment as a "rightful" defensive measure against North Korea's “continued nuclear and missile threats”, dismissing the North's claim that they posed a nuclear threat to the recalcitrant country, Yonhap news agency.

It also said Pyongyang's nuclear program and missile provocations are "clear" violations of UN Security Council resolutions and "illicit activities,” noting the country is the "only" one that repeats threats of a nuclear attack against the South Korea-US alliance.

"North Korea will never gain any concessions from the South Korea-US alliance through its nuclear development and threats, and (we) urge it to recognize its isolation and destitution will only deepen, and to come out swiftly to the path of denuclearization," the ministry stated.

The first US SSBN's visit to the South since 1981 came after the US pledged to enhance the "regular visibility" of its high-profile military assets, including the strategic submarine, in the Washington Declaration that Presidents Yoon Suk Yeol and Joe Biden issued during their summit in April, Yonhap news agency reported.

Tensions have heightened as Pyongyang has continued its ‘sabre-rattling’, such as its launches of an intercontinental ballistic missile on July 12 and two short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday.

