Apple iPhone 12 launch event; know where to watch?

New Delhi: The Apple iPhone 12 launch event is finally here and is all set to begin on Tuesday (October 13, 2020) evening. The much-awaited mega-event comes after almost one month later than usual due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The tech giant is expected to launch four new iPhone models along with 5G support in the 'Hi, Speed' event that will reportedly be broadcasted from Cupertino in California.

Here are all the details that you need to know and expect from the event:

Apple event timing, live stream details:

The Apple event will begin at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST) and will be hosted virtually from the Apple Park. It will be streamed live through the dedicated Apple Events site and on YouTube as well. You will have to log on to Apple events site to watch the event live.

Expected announcements during the Apple event:

If rumours are to be believed, Apple would launch four new iPhone models at the event that will be called the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the iPhone 12 mini. All new models will reportedly have 5G support and the US versions of these smartphones will come equipped with antennae for faster, mmWave frequencies. Apple is also expected to unveil its new HomePod (read the HomePod mini) or over-the-ear headphones.

Expected price of iPhone 12 series:

The iPhone 12 mini seems to be the most affordable model in the latest range, with a starting price tag of around Rs. 51,200. The iPhone 12 is likely to start at Rs. 58,600, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max starting price could be around Rs 73,200) and Rs 80,600, respectively.

Expected specifications of iPhone 12:

Speculations are rife that iPhone 12 series smartphones would come with OLED Super Retina XDR displays and feature a Ceramic Shield glass cover on top. The new smartphones may also sport Apple's A14 Bionic SoC. A post on Weibo claimed that the new iPhone models would support 15W wireless charging called MagSafe.

Some reports claimed that the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 would sport dual rear cameras, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max would provide triple rear cameras, with the third camera being a LiDAR sensor.

Meanwhile, Reuters said that Apple`s stock jumped 6.4% on Monday, adding $128 billion to its stock market value.