Armenia Azerbaijan war

Armenian, Azerbaijan forces exchange fire again, Karabakh says 15 more soldiers killed

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the heaviest since 2016, have reignited concern over stability in the South Caucasus region, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to world markets.

Armenian, Azerbaijan forces exchange fire again, Karabakh says 15 more soldiers killed
Reuters photo

YEREVAN/BAKU: Armenian and Azeri forces exchanged fierce fire for a second day on Monday over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, with both sides accusing each other of using heavy artillery.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the heaviest since 2016, have reignited concern over stability in the South Caucasus region, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to world markets.

Nagorno-Karabakh is inside Azerbaijan but is run by ethnic Armenians.

Azerbaijan`s president declared a partial military mobilisation. Interfax news agency quoted an Armenian defence ministry representative as saying 200 Armenians had been wounded.

Nagorno-Karabakh reported 15 more of its soldiers had been killed. It also said it had recovered some territory that it had lost control of on Sunday, and said Azerbaijan had been using heavy artillery to shell areas.

Azerbaijan`s defence ministry said Armenian forces were shelling the town of Terter.

Nagorno-Karabakh had said on Sunday 16 of its servicemen had been killed and more than 100 wounded after Azerbaijan launched an air and artillery attack.
China and Russia urged both sides to show restraint.

The clashes have prompted a flurry of diplomacy to reduce the tensions in a decades-old conflict between majority Christian Armenia and mainly Muslim Azerbaijan. Russia called for an immediate ceasefire and another regional power, Turkey, said it would support Azerbaijan, its traditional ally.

Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan in a conflict that broke out as the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

Armenia Azerbaijan warArmenia Azerbaijan clashNagorno-Karabakh
