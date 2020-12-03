As Joe Biden gets ready to enter White House, US President Donald Trump reveals his future plan

US President Donald Trump is still to concede defeat in November 3 presidential election and is still bitter about his defeat at the hands of Democrat leader Joe Biden. Trump, however, hinted on Wednesday (December 2) of another run in 2024 presidential election.

In a 46-minute video which according to Trump is the "most important speech" he has ever delivered, the country's electoral system is "under coordinated assault and siege". Trump said that frauds committed during the election process led to his defeat.

However, at a White House Christmas party, Trump dropped hints that he may run for the office again in 2024.

"It's been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I'll see you in four years," the president told guests.

"It is statistically impossible that the person, me, who led the charge, lost," he said in the video, adding that he has "so much evidence".

Meanwhile, Trump administration Attorney General Bill Barr declared on Tuesday that there is no evidence of fraud in the recently concluded Presidential election.

In a related developmentm the six-contested states have also certified their results and Biden has now taken a lead of about seven million more votes than Trump.

Meanwhile, Biden is gearing up to take charge as the new president of US and he is set to enter the White House as US President on January 20. Biden is currently busy building his incoming administration and has already announced the names for some senior posts.