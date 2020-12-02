As US President Donald Trump gets ready to leave White House, daughter Ivanka says this about India, PM Modi

US President Donald Trump is set to leave Whie House in January 2021 and and few weeks before Trump exit the office, his daughter Ivanka Trump has recalled 'fond memories' from India visit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 39-year-old Ivanka is a senior advisor to President Trump. She took to twitter to recall her visit to India in November 2017 when Ivanka had led a high-powered US delegation to the Global Entrepreneur Summit in November 2017.

A strong India-US friendship in promoting global security, stability, and economic prosperity is more important than ever, Ivanka said.

"Fond memories from the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi! As the world continues to battle COVID-19, our countries’ strong friendship in promoting global security, stability, and economic prosperity is more important than ever," she tweeted.

Fond memories from the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India with Prime Minister @narendramodi! As the world continues to battle COVID-19, our countries’ strong friendship in promoting global security, stability, and economic prosperity is more important than ever. pic.twitter.com/t16pEpFB2g — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 30, 2020

Ivanka shared four pictures from the event including that of PM Modi. It is to be noted that President Trump, the First Lady Melania, Ivanka and other other members of the Trump family have also shown special love and affection for India.

Read: Ivanka Trump: Lesser-known, fascinating facts about US President Donald Trump's daughter

President Trump and PM Modi share a very strong relationship and the two have often expressed their liking for each other at various platforms.

Trump's last trip to India was in February wherein he addressed a historic rally with Prime Minister Modi in Ahmedabad. Ivanka had accompanied the president on his India trip.