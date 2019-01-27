At least 15 killed at wedding in Peru after wall collapses under rains

LIMA: Fifteen people were killed at a wedding in Peru on Sunday after a wall at the hotel where the celebration was held collapsed under heavy rains, the head of Peru`s civil defense institute said.

Thirty-four people were wounded, including five who were in critical condition, Jorge Chavez said by phone.

The wall burst just after midnight, causing a heavy, tent-like structure to collapse on the wedding guests as they celebrated in the hotel`s garden, Chavez said. Thirteen people died immediately, he said.

Hotel Alhambra, in the town of Abancay in southern Peru, could not immediately be reached for comment.