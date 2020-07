At least 19 people, including 15 Sikh yatrees, were killed and eight others injured on Friday when a passenger van bound for Sheikhupura in Punjab Province of Pakistan was hit by a train. The train was on its way from Karachi towards Lahore when the accident took place near a railway crossing.

Of the total injured, five people are in critical condition. The DPO Sheikhupura confirmed that 15 Sikh Yatrees were killed in the accident. Around 27 people were in the van.