हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Australian allows citizens vaccinated against COVID-19 to travel overseas and return home without quarantine

Australian has decided to allow its citizens, who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, to travel overseas and return home without any hotel quarantine.

Australian allows citizens vaccinated against COVID-19 to travel overseas and return home without quarantine
File photo

Sydney: Australia will consider a staggered reopening of its international borders to allow residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to travel abroad first, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday (April 15).

Australian citizens and permanent residents cannot leave the country due to coronavirus restrictions unless they have an exemption while returning international travelers have to quarantine in hotels for two weeks at their own expense.

"The first goal I think is to enable Australians who are vaccinated to be able to move and travel, particularly for important purposes," Morrison told a community forum in Perth.

Under such a system, Morrison said vaccinated people could travel overseas for business and personal emergencies, and quarantine at home after returning to the country.

Any partial border reopening was "still some time away" and would not happen before vulnerable people were vaccinated, as returning travellers could bring at least 1,000 new cases a week into a country currently seeing almost no community transmission, Morrison separately told radio station 6PR Perth.

Australia closed its international borders to non-citizens and residents in March last year, helping to avoid the high coronavirus numbers seen in other developed countries. It has reported just over 29,400 COVID-19 cases and 910 deaths.

A "travel bubble" is set to open on Monday (April 18) between Australia and New Zealand, one of the first such agreements since the pandemic emerged.

Any further easing of travel restrictions is likely to depend on the pace of Australia`s vaccination rollout, which has missed its initial targets in part due to patchy international supplies and changing medical advice.

Only 1.36 million total doses were administered as of Wednesday, far behind the 4 million pledged by March-end.

Authorities late on Thursday  (April 15) reported a death in a vaccine recipient and launched an investigation to find if there were any links between the death and inoculation.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusScott MorrisonInternational borderAustralian border
Next
Story

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot calls for calm before police shooting video's release

Must Watch

PT3M22S

West Bengal Election 2021: Election Commission to hold all party meet in Kolkata