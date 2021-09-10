हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India-Australia

Australian foreign, defence ministers to reach India today, to hold 2+2 ministerial dialogue

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne will arrive at Air Force Station, Palam, around 12 noon. Defence Minister Peter Dutton will accompany Payne during this visit. 

Australian foreign, defence ministers to reach India today, to hold 2+2 ministerial dialogue
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne will arrive in India on Friday (September 10, 2021) and will hold a `2+2` ministerial dialogue between the two countries.

Payne will arrive at Air Force Station, Palam, around 12 noon. Defence Minister Peter Dutton will accompany Payne during this visit. Both ministers will hold a `2+2` ministerial dialogue with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.

Payne will also meet Union Minister Smriti Irani at Shastri Bhawan here. The relationship between India and Australia is at a historic high. The ministers will discuss issues including economic security, cyber, climate, critical technology and supply chains.

Australia`s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday also said in a statement that their ministers will be visiting Indonesia, India, South Korea and the United States.

This visit will attempt to advance Australia`s relationship with their close friends and strategic partners in the Indo-Pacific region, the statement said.

Payne will also deliver a Keynote speech hosted by the Observers Research foundation.

2+2 meetings of Foreign and Defence Ministers will be conducted with all four countries across the Indo-Pacific region. This joint visit will strongly reinforce Australia`s active engagement in the region.

Tags:
India-AustraliaAustralian Foreign MinisterAustralian Defence MinisterMarise PaynePeter DuttonIndian External Affairs MinisterS JaishankarDefence Minister Rajnath Singh
