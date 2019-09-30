Baloch leader Mehran Marri slams Pakistan PM Imran Khan for insincere UNGA address

LONDON: Baloch leader Mehran Marri on Saturday lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over his admittance that radical factions were cultivated in Pakistan in the 1980s, stressing that by making such admittance Imran Khan had shown the world that he was insincere over this matter and is only focused on changing the image of his country at global level.

"This is the first time that Pakistan`s puppet Prime Minister (Imran Khan) accepted, on an international forum like the (United Nations) security council, that it harboured and trained terrorists in the 80s and 90s and now it is sorry for what it did. I think everyone can see through that statement. They are just saying this to get the funds from the US in the begging bowl," Marri was quoted as saying by PTI.

It is to be noted that Khan admitted in his UN General Assembly address on September 27 that Pakistan was involved in training jihadists during the late 1980s and 1990s and previous governments in the country continued to work in tandem with them. "Khan tried to portray that his country was a champion of Islam. By reciting a few verses, he tried to gain the support of the Islamic world. But I don`t think that is the case. Everyone knows the reality of Pakistan and its military leadership and its puppet government," he said.

Live TV

Marri slammed Khan and said that his UN General Assembly was nothing more than yet another failed attempt by a Pakistani leader to seek support from the international community over Kashmir issue. "It is funny to see that the Pakistani military and its operatives are so anxious about the Kashmir issue that they are operating as an NGO, running across the planet, trying to lobby countries, (and obviously countries are ignoring them) to talk about the Kashmir issue," Marri said.

"Their incompetence is so visible in the fact that last Friday, they missed the deadline to pass... gather support for UN resolution on Kashmir. Obviously they did not have the numbers. But to miss the deadline seems like a high school homework that they missed. Incompompetance is so visible in this banana republic," he added.

It is to be noted that Pakistan has been trying desperately to internationalise Kashmir issue but the global community has snubbed Islamabad and has backed India over its decision to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.