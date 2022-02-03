Balochistan insurgents attack two Pakistan military bases, at least 7 soldiers killed

New Delhi: At least seven soldiers and 13 insurgents were killed in two separate encounters in the Pakistani province of Balochistan, as per Reuters report.

Security forces' camps in Panjgur and Naushki areas of the southwestern province were attacked by terrorists on Wednesday night. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) group has claimed responsibility saying its suicide bombers had detonated explosive-laden vehicles at the entrance of the military bases killing more than 50 soldiers, the news agency reported. "Our armed forces repulsed the big attacks," Minister of Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said in a video.

Earlier, Rasheed Ahmad had said that four soldiers and 15 insurgents died in the attack. However, Pakistani army in a statement later said a total of seven soldiers and 13 insurgents were killed.

These attacks come hours before Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan left for the opening of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

Imran Khan paid tribute to the security forces for repulsing terrorist attacks and acknowledged their "great sacrifices".

"We salute our brave security forces who repulsed terrorist attacks against security forces' camps in Panjgur and Naushki, Balochistan. The nation stands united behind our security forces who continue to give great sacrifices to protect us," PTI quoted him as saying.

This is the sceond major attack after last week the insurgents killed 10 soldiers in an attack on a post near the port of Gwadar on the Arabian Sea. This was the heaviest casualty toll for the Pakistan army in the Balochistan insurgency in years.

(With agency inputs)

