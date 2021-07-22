हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bangladesh

Bangladesh announces 14-day nationwide lockdown from Friday

According to the government order, police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGD) and the Army will keep a strict vigil on the roads to ensure strict compliance of the lockdown.

Bangladesh announces 14-day nationwide lockdown from Friday
File Photo

Kolkata: The Bangladesh government on Thursday (July 22) announced a 14-day nationwide lockdown which will come into effect from Friday in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

The lockdown will continue till August 5.

The government ordered strict measures to be followed during the 14-day period. All offices, industries and garment factories, etc. will remain closed.

According to the government order, the police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGD) and the Army will keep a strict vigil on the roads to ensure strict compliance of the lockdown.

The country reported 7,614 new COVID-19 cases and 173 more deaths on Wednesday, making the tally at 11,36,503 and death toll at 18,498, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 961,044 including 9,704 new recoveries on Wednesday.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.63 per cent and the current recovery rate 84.56 per cent.

