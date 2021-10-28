हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bangladesh

Bangladesh minister blames opposition BNP for communal violence

He asserted that the government would uproot communalism from the country. 

Bangladesh minister blames opposition BNP for communal violence

New Delhi: Bangladesh Information minister Dr Hassan Mahmud blamed the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for the recent incidents of communal violence that happened in the country.

He alleged that the perpetrator was sent by someone to create the disturbance across the country and give rise to riots.

“There are some elements who are trying to destabilise the government. I want to make it very clear that it is BNP’s handiwork. Neither the Hindus nor the Muslims can do something like this. Ikbal, the accused person was sent by someone to create the disturbance across the country and give rise to riots,” said Mahmud.

He asserted that the government would uproot communalism from the country.

“In Bangladesh, no one is a minority in our country. All are Bengalis and are all Bangladeshis. Be it Hindus, Christians and Muslims,” he said.

“So far, 129 cases have been filed, 1200 people arrested. Looking forward, we will uproot the communalism from the country,” he added.

On bringing in a constitutional amendment to make the country a secular nation, the minister said that Bangladesh is not an Islamic republic, it is Republic of Bangladesh.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bangladeshcommunal violenceBangladesh violenceViolence against Hindus
Next
Story

US President Joe Biden bound for global summits as domestic agenda in limbo

Must Watch

PT3M18S

What if Aryan Khan's team collects the release order from the court only?