Bangladesh minister blames opposition BNP for communal violence

New Delhi: Bangladesh Information minister Dr Hassan Mahmud blamed the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for the recent incidents of communal violence that happened in the country.

He alleged that the perpetrator was sent by someone to create the disturbance across the country and give rise to riots.

“There are some elements who are trying to destabilise the government. I want to make it very clear that it is BNP’s handiwork. Neither the Hindus nor the Muslims can do something like this. Ikbal, the accused person was sent by someone to create the disturbance across the country and give rise to riots,” said Mahmud.

He asserted that the government would uproot communalism from the country.

“In Bangladesh, no one is a minority in our country. All are Bengalis and are all Bangladeshis. Be it Hindus, Christians and Muslims,” he said.

“So far, 129 cases have been filed, 1200 people arrested. Looking forward, we will uproot the communalism from the country,” he added.

On bringing in a constitutional amendment to make the country a secular nation, the minister said that Bangladesh is not an Islamic republic, it is Republic of Bangladesh.

