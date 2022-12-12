Bangladesh: Opposition BNP demands Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation; ruling Awami League THREATENS 'Won't TOLERATE...'

A heated situation has arisen around the rally of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party or BNP, the opposition party in Bangladesh. The BNP has called for a general meeting on Saturday demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, free and fair elections and other demands. Thousands of people gathered there. After the rally of the BNP, the politics of Bangladesh started to stir. In the context of the BNP's general meeting, the government has informed them that Bangladesh will not tolerate any 'internal conspiracy' related to the country's elections. No 'foreign interference' will be tolerated. The government also claimed that Sheikh Hasina's government is committed to organizing free and fair elections in Bangladesh.

Law Minister Anisul Haque, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammad Shahriar Alam attended an event on Sunday to mark International Human Rights Day. There they were informed about the government's position regarding the BNP meeting. Elections in Bangladesh next year. The government has said that Bangladesh will not bow down to 'any external pressure' in this regard.

The BNP called a rally after a long time in Bangladesh on Saturday. It is alleged that several important leaders were detained by the police before this rally. BNP workers clashed with the police outside the headquarters. One person was also shot dead before the rally.

In this situation, the BNP raised two main demands in the rally on Saturday. They demanded the Prime Minister's resignation before the general elections. Along with that, the BNP leadership wants elections to be held under a neutral government. The ruling party, the Awami League, has said that they are not even willing to discuss the issue of elections under a neutral government. Because it is against the constitutional structure of Bangladesh. Apart from that, Hasina's party feels that it is not possible to demand the resignation of the Prime Minister at the rally.