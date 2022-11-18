Bangladesh SHOCKER: Married man beheads lover, cuts body into three pieces

New Delhi: Another shocking incident of a gruesome murder of a lover has come forth from across the border, where a Hindu woman, Kavita Rani, was brutally murdered by her lover Abu Bakar Siddiqui in Bangladesh. Reports say that the accused beheaded the body and cut it into three pieces before throwing it into the drain on November 7, 2022. Abu Bakar beheaded Kavita Rani and chopped her hands, wrapped them in plastic polythene and threw it into the drain.

Abu Bakar met the victim just five days before killing her. Police nabbed Abu Bakr along with his partner Sapna. Bangladesh’s Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) officer said Abu Bakr and Sapna had been living together in a house in the Gobarchaka Square area for the last four years. He apparently grew closer to Kavita and asked her to visit his home when Sapna was out for work.

Arguments broke out between Abu Bakar and Kavita about him being married, he killed Sapna in a bout of anger, beheaded the body and chopped off her limbs.

Detailing more atrocities, the Twitter handle said that Naogaon District Judge Hasan Mahmudul Islam abused Hindus calling them `Malaun`. When India lost to England in the India vs England match, judge Mahmudul Islam insulted Bangladeshi Hindus and Indian Hindus as malauns.

Also, extremists vandalised the Goddess Kali idol at Shahid Bagh Vallabh Vishnu Maha Shamshan Kali Temple of Kaunia Upazila of Rangpur.

A similar incident has rocked Delhi recently when accused named Aftab strangulated his 28-year-old live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopped her body into 35 pieces. He was arrested on Saturday after Delhi police started probing into a missing complaint filed by Shraddha`s father Vikas Walker.