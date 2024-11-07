Bangladeshi Army Crack Down On Hindus After ISKCON Slander Post Sparks Riot, 80 Detained

Bangladeshi army-led joint forces were deployed in parts of Bangladesh’s southeastern port city of Chattogram on Wednesday, following violent clashes triggered by a social media post, reported PTI. The Facebook post from a Muslim grocer targeted the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

Several people were reportedly injured during the unrest, authorities concerned initiated patrols in the affected areas to restore order.

According to officials and witnessed cited by PTI, the tensions sparked over a post on the internet on Tuesday that labelled ISCKON as a ‘terrorist group’ prompting rage among the Hindu community in the neighbourhood at Hazari Gali area.

This is the person, under whose watch the military attacked Hindus in Chittagong, Bangladesh. He kept quiet. He let it happen.



Never forgive

Never forget

(Though after today, his sleepless night shall begin). pic.twitter.com/1cLfiMWPJ6 — Keya Ghosh (@keyakahe) November 6, 2024

The Hazari Gali area, a predominantly Hindu neighborhood known for its ornament shops and wholesale medicine outlets, saw an abrupt closure of businesses amid overnight clashes.

Witnesses alleged that army personnel, the paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and police used batons to disperse crowds. The area remained tense as army jeeps and police patrolled Hazari Gali, aiming to restore calm following the unrest.

Lieutenant Colonel Ferdous Ahmed stated in a Wednesday news briefing that a crowd had gathered outside Ali's shop, prompting joint forces to intervene. Authorities swiftly arrived at the scene and took Ali and his brother into protective custody.

“But scores of unruly people threw acid used for jewelry works and broken glass bottles from adjacent or nearby buildings leaving five army soldiers and seven policemen wounded,” he said.

Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed reported that joint forces detained 80 suspects, with efforts underway to identify those responsible through local intelligence and CCTV footage for potential legal action.

Another police official noted that Hindu community leaders had called for the presence of joint forces on Tuesday evening to prevent any large-scale violence.