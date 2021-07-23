हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Bharat Biotech terminates MoU with Brazilian partners after graft allegations

The termination of the MoU came after the deal with the Brazilian government for supply of 20 million doses of the vaccinelanded in controversy and attracted investigation by authorities in that country.

Bharat Biotech terminates MoU with Brazilian partners after graft allegations
Image for representation

Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech on Friday said it terminated the Memorandum of Understanding entered with Precisa Medicamentos and Envixia Pharmaceuticals LL.C for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for the Brazilian market. The termination of the MoU came after the deal with the Brazilian government for supply of 20 million doses of the vaccinelanded in controversy and attracted investigation by authorities in that country.

Precisa Medicamentos is Bharat Biotech's partner in Brazil, providing assistance, guidance and support with regulatory submissions, licensure, distribution, insurance and conduct of phase III clinical trials, among others. "The Company has terminated the said MOU with immediate effect. Notwithstanding such termination, Bharat Biotech will continue to work diligently with ANVISA, the Brazilian drug regulatory body to complete the regulatory approval process for Covaxin," it said.

Bharat Biotech is pursuing approvals in various countries as per legal requirements applicable in each country, it said.

Bharat Biotech signed a MoU with Precisa Medicamentos and Envixia Pharmaceuticals LL.C on November 20 for the purpose of introducing Covaxin in the territory of Brazil. The global pricing of the vaccine has been set between USD 15-20 and accordingly, the jab was offered to the Government of Brazil at the rate of USD 15 per dose, Bharat Biotech said.

It is further stated that the company has not received any advance payments from, nor has it supplied any vaccines to the Ministry of Health in Brazil, the company said.

The vaccine maker stressed that all its actions, including its global dealings, are done in accordance with local laws and the company employs and follows the highest standards of ethics, integrity and compliance at all times.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusBharat biotechBrazil
Next
Story

US Secy of state Antony Blinken to visit India on July 28, meet PM Narendra Modi

Must Watch

PT7M36S

Punjab Congress: The ignorance between Sidhu-Captain was also seen on the stage, hands met but not heart!