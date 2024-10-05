US President Joe Biden said that he wouldn’t support Israel conducting strikes on Iran's oil production facilities if he were making the decision.

During his first White House press briefing, President Biden said, "Look, the Israelis have not concluded how they're -- what they're going to do in terms of a strike. That's under discussion. I think there are -- if I were in their shoes, I'd be thinking about other alternatives than striking oil fields,"

Biden's comments came as the US and Israel discussed how to respond to Iran's missile attacks on Tuesday. The President mentioned that his administration officials have been in contact with Israeli counterparts "12 hours a day," including communication between military leaders and diplomats from both nations, INAS reported citing Xinhua news agency.

"They're not going to make a decision immediately," Biden said, adding that the Jews are currently celebrating the High Holidays. "And so, we're going to wait to see what they when they want to talk," he said, INAS reported.

Lael Brainard, director of the National Economic Council, stated after Biden's remarks that the United States is closely monitoring global oil markets due to heightened tensions in the Middle East.