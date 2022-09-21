Biden tears into Putin, accuses him of 'reckless' and 'irresponsible' nuclear threats

United Nations: US President Joe Biden declared at the United Nations on Wednesday that Russia has "shamelessly violated the core tenets" of the international body with its war in Ukraine as he summoned nations around the globe to stand firm in backing the Ukrainian resistance. Delivering a forceful condemnation of Russia's seven-month invasion, Biden said reports of Russian abuses against civilians and its efforts to erase Ukraine and its culture "should make your blood run cold".

He referenced Putin's announcement Wednesday that he had authorised a partial mobilisation of reservists, a deeply unpopular step that sparked protests in Russia. And he said President Vladimir Putin's new nuclear threats against Europe showed "reckless disregard" for Russia's responsibilities as a signer of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

He criticised Russia for scheduling "sham referenda" this week in territory it has forcibly seized in Ukraine.

"A permanent member of the UN Security Council invaded its neighbour, attempted to erase a sovereign state from the map. Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the UN charter," he told his UN audience.

Biden called on all nations, whether democracies or autocracies, to speak out against Russia's "brutal, needless war" and to bolster's Ukraine effort to defend itself.

"We will stand in solidarity against Russia's aggression, period," Biden said.

Tune in as I deliver remarks before the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. https://t.co/4mVFkRRR8J — President Biden (@POTUS) September 21, 2022

Biden also highlighted consequences of the invasion on the world's food supply, pledging $2.9 billion in global food security aid to address shortages caused by the war and the effects of climate change.

He praised an UN-brokered effort to create a corridor for Ukrainian grain to be exported by sea, and called on the agreement to be continued despite the ongoing conflict.

The address came as Russian-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine have announced plans to hold Kremlin-backed referendums in days ahead on becoming part of Russia and as Moscow is losing ground in the invasion.

Russian President Putin on Wednesday announced a partial mobilisation to call up 300,000 reservists and accused the West of engaging in "nuclear blackmail".