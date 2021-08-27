Biman Bangladesh pilot has a heart attack mid-air, emergency landing in Nagpur

Nagpur: A Biman Bangladesh flight that was travelling from Muscat to Dhaka had to make an emergency landing in Nagpur on Friday (August 26) after the pilot suffered a heart attack in the middle of the flight. At that critical juncture, the flight was reportedly near Raipur in India and it contacted the Kolkata ATC for emergency landing.

The Kolkata ATC advised emergency landing at the nearest airport which was Nagpur. The Boeing aircraft with 126 passengers on board landed at 11.40 am, an airport official said. The pilot was admitted to a local hospital, he added.

Biman Bangladesh recently resumed flight services with India after air travel between the two countries was suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

(With PTI inputs)

