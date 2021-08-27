हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Biman Bangladesh

Biman Bangladesh pilot has a heart attack mid-air, emergency landing in Nagpur

The plane was flying from Muscat to Dhaka and the flight was near Raipur when the incident happened. The airlines reportedly contacted Kolkata ATC for emergency landing.

Biman Bangladesh pilot has a heart attack mid-air, emergency landing in Nagpur
Pic courtesy: Pixabay

Nagpur: A Biman Bangladesh flight that was travelling from Muscat to Dhaka had to make an emergency landing in Nagpur on Friday (August 26) after the pilot suffered a heart attack in the middle of the flight. At that critical juncture, the flight was reportedly near Raipur in India and it contacted the Kolkata ATC for emergency landing.

The Kolkata ATC advised emergency landing at the nearest airport which was Nagpur. The Boeing aircraft with 126 passengers on board landed at 11.40 am, an airport official said. The pilot was admitted to a local hospital, he added.

Biman Bangladesh recently resumed flight services with India after air travel between the two countries was suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

(With PTI inputs)

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Biman BangladeshPilotHeart attackKolkata ATCNagpur
Next
Story

Pakistan’s ISIS face Mawalawi Farooqi may be behind twin blasts outside Kabul airport

Must Watch

PT1M45S

India should improve its attitude on Kashmir, want good relations with India: Taliban on Pakistani Channel