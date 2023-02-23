Biometric Visa Application Mandatory For Bangladeshi Hajj Pilgrims, Saudi Arabian Govt Takes Significant Step

Bangladesh: According to news source BSS, the Saudi Arabian government will begin issuing biometric visas to Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims this year. An announcement made on Wednesday states that under the new system, pilgrims from Bangladesh must apply for visas using the biometric method in order to perform the Hajj this year.

The notification also stated that the necessary preparations are being made in order to handle visa applications using biometric technology. Instead of submitting their passports to the Ashkona Hajj Office, pilgrims are asked to retain them with them. Passports that have already been turned in should be retrieved. The notification also stated that when the visa procedure begins, all concerned involved will be notified.

Hajj is the annual pilgrimage to Mecca that Muslims around the world undertake at least once in their lifetime, provided they are physically and financially capable. Bangladesh is a predominantly Muslim country, and every year thousands of Bangladeshis make the journey to Mecca to perform Hajj.

The government of Bangladesh, through the Ministry of Religious Affairs, organizes the Hajj pilgrimage every year. They work with various private Hajj agencies to facilitate the journey and accommodation of the pilgrims. The number of Bangladeshi pilgrims allowed to perform Hajj is determined by the Saudi Arabian government, and the process of selecting the pilgrims is overseen by a committee set up by the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

In recent years, the number of Bangladeshi pilgrims allowed to perform Hajj has been around 120,000, but this number has been reduced significantly in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pilgrims usually leave for Saudi Arabia in batches, and the entire process takes several weeks, during which they perform various rituals and prayers in Mecca and other holy sites.

The Hajj pilgrimage is considered a very important event in the lives of Muslims, and many Bangladeshis save up for years to be able to undertake the journey. The government of Bangladesh and various private organizations work hard to ensure that the pilgrimage is safe, comfortable, and memorable for all the pilgrims.