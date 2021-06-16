हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
trending news

Bizarre! Groom fails to pronounce Urdu words during nikah, his PAN card leaves bride's parents shocked

A man masquerading as a Muslim to marry a girl was caught by the bride's side of family after he failed to pronounce Urdu words correctly during the marriage procession.  

Bizarre! Groom fails to pronounce Urdu words during nikah, his PAN card leaves bride&#039;s parents shocked
Image credit: Pixabay

Maharajganj: Indian weddings are definitely fun to enjoy as they possess as much drama, nothing less than a television daily soap series. However sometimes, situations go out of hand and bizarre things happen, leaving both parties amused and shattered at times. A similar thing happened at a Muslim wedding - nikah when they found out that the groom was unable to pronounce Urdu words correctly during the rituals. 

A man, masquerading as a Muslim to marry a girl of his choice but different religion, was caught and handed over to the police after he failed to pronounce Urdu words correctly during the marriage ceremony. The incident took place in the Kolhui police station area in Maharajganj district on June 14.

 

The accused, who belongs to Siddhartha Nagar, was in a relationship with a girl from the Kolhui area. They met on a social media platform. The girl was aware of the boy's identity and decided decided not to reveal the same to her family. In fact, she persuaded the boy to marry her according to Muslim customs.

During the marriage, the groom could not pronounce some Urdu words correctly and this made the girl's family suspicious. When the groom fumbled over Urdu words, the girl's family checked his PAN card and his true identity was revealed.

 

The bride's family and the villagers caught hold of the accused along with his friends, while they attempted to flee from the scene. After this, he was handed over to the police. The marriage has been called off for now.

Inspector in-charge Dilip Shukla said that the groom and the bride were brought to the police station and were being interrogated. The girl admitted that she was aware of the boy's religion. He said the further action would be decided later.

 

