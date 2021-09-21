BJP national vice-president Baby Rani Maurya says party will win UP Assembly polls

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president Baby Rani Maurya on Monday (September 20) said that the party will remain at the top in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls as it has been empowering women, adding that as per Hindu traditions, prosperity comes to the family that respects their womenfolk.

"In a party where women are being empowered and are rising, that party will surely be at the top in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. As per Hindu traditions, prosperity comes to the family that respects their womenfolk and BJP respects women," she said in a telephonic interview with ANI.

After Maurya submitted her resignation as Uttarakhand governor recently, she was appointed as the party`s national vice-president today along with Dilip Ghosh by BJP national President Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Expressing gratitude to the party, she said that it is a major step by the party to give a big position to a woman. "I thank BJP for giving a responsible position to a person like me. For the last 26 years, I have responsibly held various posts and I will fulfill the new responsibility given to me," she said.

Rani Maurya became Agra`s Mayor in 1995 and went on to serve as Governor of Uttarakhand and became the face for the backward communities in Uttar Pradesh. Maurya further stressed that she would discharge her duties in full capacity and work towards empowering women.

"I am a woman and I have done a lot of work. By undertaking small works, I moved forward in the party. Thus, I understand the pain of women to progress. I will work in the welfare of women. My effort will be toward empowering them and making them financially stable," she said.

Laying emphasis on education, the newly-appointed national vice-president of the party said that she would focus on women and children`s education.

"I have worked for the backward communities and I will carry forward the same work. God has given me this opportunity and I will definitely fulfil my responsibility," she said when asked about her previous work of representing the Scheduled Castes in Uttar Pradesh.

She asserted that she will fill the voids, if any, created by the administration in Uttar Pradesh and deliver her duties towards the backward communities. "I will implement the government schemes for scheduled castes and other backward classes," Maurya said.



