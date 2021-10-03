हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Afghanistan

Blast rocks mosque in Afghanistan's Kabul several civilians killed, says Taliban

Several civilians were killed in an explosion in Afghanistan`s capital city of Kabul on Sunday, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter.

Blast rocks mosque in Afghanistan's Kabul several civilians killed, says Taliban
Image used for representational purpose

Several civilians were killed in an explosion in Afghanistan`s capital city of Kabul on Sunday, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter.

The blast was near the entrance of the Edi Gah mosque in Kabul, Mujahid said. The details behind the explosion were not immediately clear and Mujahid did not say exactly how many had died or were injured.

