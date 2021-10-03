Blast rocks mosque in Afghanistan's Kabul several civilians killed, says Taliban

Several civilians were killed in an explosion in Afghanistan`s capital city of Kabul on Sunday, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter.
The blast was near the entrance of the Edi Gah mosque in Kabul, Mujahid said. The details behind the explosion were not immediately clear and Mujahid did not say exactly how many had died or were injured.
Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.