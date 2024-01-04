Hours after 95 people were killed and over 200 were injured in two explosions caused by 'terrorist attacks' at a ceremony in Iran to commemorate top commander Qassem Soleimani, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that culprits will pay the price. Qassem Soleimani was killed by a US drone in 2020.

Iranian President Raisi told a crowd in Tehran that the Zionist regime will pay the price. "I warn the Zionist regime, don't doubt it, you will pay the price for this crime. These crimes that you have committed (you) will deeply regret."

Iran's elite force leader blamed America as well for the incident during a ceremony to pay tribute to Soleimani. "And you will see by the power of God that the one who has failed in this field and will leave this field more disgraced than today is the Zionist regime and the criminal America," said Esmail Ghaani, head of Iran's elite Quds force.

Iranian Health Minister Bahram Eynollahi confirmed that the death toll stands at 95 instead of the 103 reported earlier. He told state TV that 211 others were injured, making it the deadliest attack in the history of Iran. The Islamic Republic has faced similar incidents in the past from various groups, including ISIS.

Several countries, including Russia and Turkey, condemned the attacks. The UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for those responsible to be held accountable.

While Iran has in the past blamed Israel for attacks on individual people or places, Israel has not responded to these allegations. However, as per reports, there was no indication of any involvement of a foreign hand in the cemetery explosions. (With agency inputs)