Boko Haram

'Boko Haram' Massacre: At least 50 farmers killed in Nigeria’s Borno

Boko Haram has increasingly targeted farmers, herders and loggers, accusing them of spying and passing information to the Nigerian military.

The deadliest terrorist attack in Nigeria! At least 50 people are reported to have been killed in a militant attack in Borno province on the cameroonian border in the northeast of the country. The number of injured is high, and some of them are said to be in critical condition. Local residents believe it belongs to the Boko Haram militant group. Borno State and the northeast of Nigeria, which have been ravaged by militant attacks since 2009. 

According to a local farmer, "We are all very scared of this incident. We are the ones who buried the 50 dead. Most of the dead were working in the fields at the time of the terrorist attack. The rest had gone to collect wood. A large number of boko haram militants came on motorbikes and started firing indiscriminately. So many people died in front of our eyes. 

Boko Haram has increasingly targeted farmers, herders and loggers, accusing them of spying and passing information to the Nigerian military. They have also been raiding herding communities and stealing cattle, a valuable commodity in the region to fund their operations.

Inspired by boko haram, the Islamic State group continues to claim responsibility for attacks in various places called the West Africa Province. However, locals claim that the attack was carried out by Boko Haram only.

