Bomb blast in Pakistan: At least 7 killed, over 70 injured as huge explosion rocks Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: At least 7 people were killed and over 70 others, mostly children, were injured after a massive explosion rocked Pakistan's Peshawar on Tuesday. The blast was reported at the Dir Colony, according to Geo News.

Geo News reported quoting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police chief Dr Sanaullah Abbasi and other police officials that at least 7 people have been killed and over 50 injured in a blast inside a seminary in Peshawar’s Dir Colony.

Children and their instructors are among the victims as the blast took place when the classes were underway at the religious school. According to Rescue 1122, the injured have been shifted to Lady Reading Hospital and another medical facility where the condition of several of them is stated to be critical.

The doctors said that more casualties are feared as some of the wounded children are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the police and rescue teams have reached the crime scene and launched the rescue operation. It will be premature to say anything about the nature of the blast, the police officials said.

The local police officers are also trying to identify the nature of the explosion.

Live TV