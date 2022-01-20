हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lahore blast

Bomb blast in Pakistan's Lahore, 3 killed, 27 injured

A bomb blast ripped through a crowded market in Pakistan's Lahore on Thursday, killing three people and wounding over 20, police said.

Bomb blast in Pakistan&#039;s Lahore, 3 killed, 27 injured
Lahore blast: Three people have killed, 27 have been injured in the blast.

A bomb blast ripped through a crowded market in Pakistan's Lahore on Thursday, killing three people and wounding over 20, police said.

"It was a bomb blast," a police spokesman Arif Rana told Reuters, saying a time device rigged to a motorcycle exploded outside a shop in the market.
A nine-year-old boy is among the three dead, he said.

A newly formed separatist group based in southwestern Balochistan province claimed responsibility in a text message sent to a Reuters reporter.

It said a bank was the target of the attack. Police said they were investigating, saying it was premature to link this to Pakistan Super League (PSL)
Twenty20 cricket tournament scheduled to start in a week or so.

Baloch separatists have been fighting a low-key insurgency against the Pakistani government to demand a greater share in the local mineral rich resources.

They usually attack government interests or Chinese projects in the province bordering Afghanistan and Iran, but an attack in a city like Lahore is rare.

China is involved in the development of the Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea and other projects in the province as part of a $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is itself part of Beijing`s Belt and Road initiative.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lahore blastLahore bomb blastbimb blast in lahore
Next
Story

Scientists develop Covid-19 diagnosis test using X-rays- All you need to know

Must Watch

PT3M30S

UP Assembly Elections 2022 Opinion Poll Results: Over 47% want Yogi as UP's Chief Minister