BrahMos missile reports: First deliveries expected next year to Philippines

Moscow: The first deliveries of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines will begin in 2023, co-director of the joint Russian-Indian venture BrahMos Aerospace Alexander Maksichev said, as per local media. The USD 375-million deal for the supply of BrahMos missiles to the Philippines was reached in January and is the first export contract for BrahMos Aerospace, as per Russian news agency Sputnik.

"The first deliveries of the missiles will begin in 2023. These will be missiles for coastal defence, a coastal missile system," Maksichev said.

As per the agency, BrahMos Aerospace was established in 1998 and specializes in producing cruise missiles and supporting equipment, such as launchers and missile guidance systems.

The joint Indian-Russian enterprise was named after the rivers of Brahmaputra and Moscow. Meanwhile, BrahMos Aerospace Deputy CEO Sanjeev Joshi received the World Disaster Management Congress for Disaster Risk Reduction during the COVID-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2021.