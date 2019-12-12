Brazil president Bolsonaro says he has a possible skin cancer

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that he has possible skin cancer, after a medical visit where he had a mole removed from his ear.

The presidential office, however, said there is no sign that Bolsonaro has cancer, adding that the president had been to a hospital in Brasilia in the afternoon. "The president is in good health, without any indication of skin cancer and is keeping his appointments for this week," said the statement.

Earlier, Bolsonaro also said he had been advised to cancel a trip to Salvador, in the state of Bahia, due to suffering from exhaustion.