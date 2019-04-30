Breaking bad? Donald Trump warns against drug cartels across border with Mexico

Donald Trump launched a scathing attack against Democrats on Monday night (US time) for United States' 'dangerous immigration laws' and warned against drug cartels operating in Mexico which, he claimed, pump in drugs across the border.

Trump has been a very vocal advocate of strengthening immigration laws in the United States and had called for a wall on the border with Mexico during the US presidential campaign. While he has had a bitter standoff with Democrats over the issue in recent months, the US President took to Twitter on Monday and said that the drug menace must be dealt with strongly. "The Coyotes and Drug Cartels are in total control of the Mexico side of the Southern Border. They have labs nearby where they make drugs to sell into the U.S. Mexico, one of the most dangerous country’s in the world, must eradicate this problem now. Also, stop the MARCH to U.S." he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

In another tweet, he also took potshots at Democrats. "If the Democrats don’t give us the votes to change our weak, ineffective and dangerous Immigration Laws, we must fight hard for these votes in the 2020 Election!"

The Trump vs Democrats battle over the wall has been raging on for quite some time in the United States with the Republican President accusing House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi of being rigid on the issue of funding. This despite the fact that during his campaigning in 2016, Trump had said he would ensure Mexico pays for the border wall if he is elected US President. It has not been easy going since taking residence at the White House, especially because while Republicans maintain a majority in the Senate, Democrats control the House.