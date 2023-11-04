trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2683883
NewsWorld
PAKISTAN TERROR ATTACK

BREAKING: Terrorists Storm Pakistan's Mianwali Air Base, Fierce Gunfight Underway

A daring terrorist attack has rocked the Mianwali Air Base in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 09:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Terrorists Storm Pakistan's Mianwali Air Base, Fierce Gunfight Underway

New Delhi: A daring terrorist attack has rocked the Mianwali Air Base in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Six gunmen barged into the air base and are currently locked in a fierce gunfight with the security forces, who have killed three of them so far.

The terror outfit Tehreek-e-Jihad has taken credit for the attack. Sources say that more terrorists have sneaked into the air base, which hosts fighter jets.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Positive initiative of 'Kan ji Chaiwala' to save environment
DNA Video
Elvish Yadav FIR News: 'Cobra incident' of famous YouTuber!
dancing on my wheels
Unique story of mother-daughter struggle
DNA Video
DNA Positive: Vinutha won 8 gold medals
DNA Video
DNA: Fight between former IAS and woman for taking dog in lift
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
iPhone Hacking Alert: What is 'State Sponsored' Espionage?
DNA Video
DNA: What did Apple say on the iPhone hack alert controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Marathas take reservation in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Why do Marathas want reservation?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking rally of Palestine supporters in Kerala