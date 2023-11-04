BREAKING: Terrorists Storm Pakistan's Mianwali Air Base, Fierce Gunfight Underway
A daring terrorist attack has rocked the Mianwali Air Base in Pakistan’s Punjab province.
New Delhi: A daring terrorist attack has rocked the Mianwali Air Base in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Six gunmen barged into the air base and are currently locked in a fierce gunfight with the security forces, who have killed three of them so far.
The terror outfit Tehreek-e-Jihad has taken credit for the attack. Sources say that more terrorists have sneaked into the air base, which hosts fighter jets.
