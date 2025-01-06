Advertisement
BREAKING: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Resigns Ahead Of General Elections

Justin Trudeau resigned on Monday ahead of General elections.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2025, 09:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Resigns Ahead Of General Elections

In a big shift in the Canadian politics, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation Monday amid rising discontent over his leadership. Trudeau's resignation comes after the abrupt departure of his finance minister that signalled growing turmoil within his government.

This is a breaking news, details to follow....

