BREAKING: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Resigns Ahead Of General Elections
Justin Trudeau resigned on Monday ahead of General elections.
In a big shift in the Canadian politics, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation Monday amid rising discontent over his leadership. Trudeau's resignation comes after the abrupt departure of his finance minister that signalled growing turmoil within his government.
