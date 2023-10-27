Hamas Battalion Leader Killed By IDF Airstrike In Gaza, Israel Claims
The IDF accuses Madhat Mubasher, the commander of the West Khan Younis Battalion of Hamas of being involved in sniper attacks and planting large explosive devices against IDF forces and Israeli towns.
New Delhi: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announces that it has taken out Madhat Mubasher, the commander of the West Khan Younis Battalion of Hamas, in a strike that hit Gaza overnight. The IDF accuses Mubasher of being involved in sniper attacks and planting large explosive devices against IDF forces and Israeli towns. The IDF also reveals that it has conducted more than 250 strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza in the past day.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.
