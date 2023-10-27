trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2680608
NewsWorld
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

Hamas Battalion Leader Killed By IDF Airstrike In Gaza, Israel Claims

The IDF accuses Madhat Mubasher, the commander of the West Khan Younis Battalion of Hamas of being involved in sniper attacks and planting large explosive devices against IDF forces and Israeli towns.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 04:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Hamas Battalion Leader Killed By IDF Airstrike In Gaza, Israel Claims Reuters

New Delhi: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announces that it has taken out Madhat Mubasher, the commander of the West Khan Younis Battalion of Hamas, in a strike that hit Gaza overnight. The IDF accuses Mubasher of being involved in sniper attacks and planting large explosive devices against IDF forces and Israeli towns. The IDF also reveals that it has conducted more than 250 strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza in the past day.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Death looms over 23 lakh people of Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan on India's target amid Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Israel declares 'war' against UN
DNA Video
DNA: Afghan cricketers' dedication for their people
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Hamas releasing hostages one by one?
DNA Video
DNA: What will Nawaz do with Imran now?
DNA Video
DNA: How can Delhiites live in such bad air?