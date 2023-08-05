trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2644995
NewsWorld
IMRAN KHAN

Breaking: Imran Khan Sentenced To 3-Year Jail Term In Toshakhana Corruption Case

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to three years in prison in the Toshakhana corruption case.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 01:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Breaking: Imran Khan Sentenced To 3-Year Jail Term In Toshakhana Corruption Case Imran Khan has been facing several cases including that of corruption.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to three years in prison in the Toshakhana corruption case. An Islamabad trial court found Imran Khan, the Chairman of PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf), guilty of engaging in "corrupt practices" in the Toshakhana case. Additionally, the court levied a fine of Rs100,000 against Imran Khan.

The case pertains to a criminal complaint filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on May 10, alleging that Imran Khan concealed information about gifts received in Toshakhana. During the recent hearing, Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar determined that the charges against the former Prime Minister were substantiated.

Imran Khan deliberately submitted fake details to the Election Commission of Pakistan and is found guilty of corrupt practices,” said the judge and sent Khan to jail for three years. Imran Khan was handed over the jail term under Section 174 of the Election Act.

This is a developing story.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train