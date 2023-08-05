Breaking: Imran Khan Sentenced To 3-Year Jail Term In Toshakhana Corruption Case

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to three years in prison in the Toshakhana corruption case. An Islamabad trial court found Imran Khan, the Chairman of PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf), guilty of engaging in "corrupt practices" in the Toshakhana case. Additionally, the court levied a fine of Rs100,000 against Imran Khan.

The case pertains to a criminal complaint filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on May 10, alleging that Imran Khan concealed information about gifts received in Toshakhana. During the recent hearing, Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar determined that the charges against the former Prime Minister were substantiated.

Imran Khan deliberately submitted fake details to the Election Commission of Pakistan and is found guilty of corrupt practices,” said the judge and sent Khan to jail for three years. Imran Khan was handed over the jail term under Section 174 of the Election Act.



This is a developing story.