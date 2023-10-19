BREAKING: In More Support To Israel, UK PM Rishi Sunak Arrives In Tel Aviv Amid War

TEL AVIV: Amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Tel Aviv for a two-day visit on Thursday hours after Egypt agreed to deliver limited humanitarian supplies into the Gaza Strip after intervention from US President Joe Biden.

Meeting Israeli Leadership

During his visit, Sunak is scheduled to meet with Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and President Isaac Herzog. He will urge Middle East leaders to "avoid further dangerous escalation," emphasizing that "too many lives have been lost" in the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

Sunak's Call For Humanitarian Aid, Evacuation Of British Nationals

Prime Minister Sunak will call for the immediate opening of a route for humanitarian aid into Gaza and the safe evacuation of British nationals trapped in the region.

UK's Response To Gaza Hospital Attack

Sunak condemned the attack on the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza on social media. "We are all shocked by the scenes at the al-Ahli Arab Hospital. Our intelligence services are rapidly analyzing the evidence to independently establish the facts," he posted.

US Support For Humanitarian Aid

Joe Biden, during his visit on Wednesday, raised the issue of humanitarian aid, while also supporting Israel's claim that the deadly blast at the al-Ahli Hospital was a result of a misfired Palestinian rocket. Much due to Biden's intervention, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi agreed to open the Rafah border crossing to allow up to 20 trucks of aid into Gaza, with the condition that it does not reach Hamas militants. The aid is expected to start arriving from Friday.

Escalation Of Conflict

Thousands of lives have been lost on both sides as the conflict continues to intensify. International pressure is mounting for an immediate ceasefire and a return to the negotiating table to resolve the long-standing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Israeli Response To Hospital Attack

Tal Heinrich, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, told CNN that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) "does not target hospitals." Heinrich emphasized that they only target Hamas strongholds, arms depots, and terror targets.

Casualties At Gaza Hospital

The attack on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City resulted in significant casualties, according to Palestinian sources. A Gaza civil defence chief claimed on Al-Jazeera television that over 300 people were killed in the hospital explosion. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed solidarity with Israel and its people. He affirmed the UK's support for Israel, emphasizing the tragic loss of lives and injuries in recent events.

Sunak pointed out that Hamas is using innocent Palestinian people as human shields and mourned the loss of innocent lives. He expressed his belief in supporting Israel's right to defend itself while also advocating for humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza.

Sunak urged for humanitarian support to reach civilians in Gaza and highlighted the importance of Egypt and Israel allowing much-needed aid to reach the region.