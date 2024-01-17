BREAKING: Iran Fires Missile, Drones At Pakistan, Attacks Baluchi Group Bases

New Delhi: Iranian state media said on Tuesday that two bases of the Baluchi militant group Jaish al Adl in Pakistan were hit and destroyed by missiles and drones. The attack came a day after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards launched missile strikes on targets in Iraq and Syria. Jaish al Adl, or Army of Justice, is a Sunni Muslim separatist group that operates mainly in the border area between Iran and Pakistan, where there is a large population of Sunni Baluchis. The group has claimed responsibility for several attacks against Iranian security forces in the past.

Iranian state media did not provide any details about the attack on the Baluchi militant bases. The attack was part of Iran’s ongoing campaign against what it calls “terrorist groups” that threaten its security and stability. Further details awaited.

This is a developing story