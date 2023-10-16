BREAKING: Israel Says No Ceasefire, Denies Plans To Open Rafah Border Crossing Amid War With Hamas

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has denied there are any arrangements for the opening of the Rafah Border crossing between Gaza and Egypt. "At the moment there is neither a ceasefire nor humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip in return for the exit of foreigners," CNN cited the Israeli PM's office as saying. Taking to X, Israel's Prime Minister's office stated, "The Prime Minister's Office, this morning: There is no ceasefire."

It was earlier reported that Israel has activated a plan to evacuate residents within 2km (1.2 miles) of Lebanon. The report, which cited the Israeli Defense Forces, followed exchanges of fire with Hezbollah in parallel to the conflict in southern Israel with Hamas.

In a statement, the Israel Defence Forces and the Ministry of Defence said the plan had been approved by the defence secretary, Yoav Gallant, and included the evacuation of 28 settlements. Residents will be moved to state-subsidised guest houses.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian terror group Hamas also issued a statement noting it had not received confirmation from Egypt about the possible opening of the Rafah border crossing. A security alert from the US Embassy in Jerusalem earlier on Monday cited media reports saying the Rafah crossing will open at 9 a.m. local time (2 a.m. ET) on October 16.

“We anticipate that the situation at the Rafah crossing will remain fluid and unpredictable and it is unclear whether, or for how long, travellers will be permitted to transit the crossing,” the embassy statement said. US Embassy in Jerusalem citing media reports issued a security alert that the Rafah crossing will open at 9 am (local time) on Monday, according to CNN.

The Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt is the only remaining outlet to move people out of Gaza and send supplies into it. Notably, Israel has closed two border sites and the Rafah crossing has remained shut for much of the past week, according to an NBC News report. Tons of vital humanitarian supplies for people in Gaza have been piling up on the Egyptian side of the border.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced confidence in his recent conversation with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi regarding the delivery of aid to people in Gaza and said that the Rafah crossing will be reopened. He made the remarks to media persons at Cairo Airport on Sunday and added that the measures are being put in place with the United Nations, Egypt, Israel, and others to get assistance and to get it to people who need it.

"With regard to Rafah, I had a very good conversation with President El-Sisi. We have put in place - Egypt has put in place a lot of material support for people in Gaza. And Rafah will be reopened. We're putting in place with the United Nations, with Egypt, with Israel, with others, a mechanism by which to get the assistance in and to get it to people who need it," Blinken said.

Israel To Restore Water Supply To South Of Gaza Strip

Meanwhile, Israel's Energy and Infrastructure Minister Israel Katz announced Israel's decision to open the water to the south of the Gaza Strip after it was shut off following Hamas's attack on October 7.

In a statement posted on X, Katz stated, "The decision to open the water to the south of the Gaza Strip, which was agreed upon between Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Biden, will result in pushing the civilian population to the south of the Gaza Strip and will make it possible to tighten the general siege on Gaza in the areas of electricity, water and fuel, and will make it easier for the IDF to operate and destroy the Nazi Hamas infrastructure."

IDF Ready For Ground Invasion

On Sunday, the Israel Defence Forces chief said that the army will soon enter the Gaza Strip to decimate the Hamas terror group, reported The Times of Israel.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt General Herzi Halevi told troops in Southern Israel on Sunday, "Our responsibility now is to enter Gaza, to go to the places where Hamas is preparing, acting, planning, launching. Attack them everywhere, every commander, every operative, destroy infrastructure." "In one word, to win," he added.

The IDF Chief further said that this is a great mission and a great privilege. He added, "We're going to do something big, important, To change the situation for a long, long time... This is a great mission, a great privilege. Do it with excellence."

We Will Crush Hamas: PM

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated Israel's determination to defeat Hamas and expressed gratitude for the resilience and unity displayed by the nation. PM Netanyahu highlighted the nation's unity and its support for front-line warriors, portraying a strong and determined stance against the violent attacks by Hamas.

The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has also taken a heavy toll, with a significant number of casualties and injuries reported from both sides, necessitating urgent humanitarian aid and peace efforts. The Israeli military has amassed armoured vehicles on the outskirts of Gaza in preparation for a ground-based assault. Israel says it is striking back at Hamas and targeting its operatives and operational centres in retaliation to the October 6 attacks that saw over 1,400 Israelis dead and hundreds kidnapped.

Over one million people in the northern Gaza Strip have been driven from their homes since Israel began its bombing campaign against the Palestinian group Hamas, the United Nations has said.