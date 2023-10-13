Breaking: Israeli Diplomat In China Stabbed, Admitted To Hospital

Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, a shocking development has come to the fore from China where an Israeli diplomat was stabbed. The diplomat suffered serious injuries and was admitted to hospital. Israel has already warned its citizens and diplomats to remain vigilant as they may be attacked as a repercussion of the war against Hamas. Today being the day for Friday prayers, the threat preception was high.

So far, over 1,300 deaths have been reported from Israel with more than 3000 injured. On the other hand, at least 1,537 Palestinians have been killed and 6,612 others injured in the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza, said the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Even Indian security agencies have issued a security alert to safeguard Israeli nationals currently residing in the country. This alert has been conveyed to relevant security establishments and police, emphasizes enhancing security at specified locations. The security cover outside Israeli embassy has also been tightened.

In the national capital Delhi, the city police conducted a late-night patrol around the Jama Masjid last night. Delhi Police said that the exercise was conducted in the wake of certain inputs they received amid the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza. Delhi Police said it has urged members of the Muslim community to offer namaz at mosques in their areas of residence and not venture elsewhere to offer prayers. Video clips shared on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, showed a squad of bike-borne police personnel patrolling the Jama Masjid area, followed by another group of policemen on foot patrol.