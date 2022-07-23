BREAKING: Monkeypox declared global health emergency by WHO

Monkeypox outbreak: The rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak represents a global health emergency, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing on Saturday.

The WHO label - a "public health emergency of international concern" - is designed to sound an alarm that a coordinated international response is needed and could unlock funding and global efforts to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.

"WHO’s assessment is that the risk of monkeypox is moderate globally and in all regions, except in the European region where we assess the risk as high."-

"There is also a clear risk of further international spread, although the risk of interference with international traffic remains low for the moment."

"First, the information provided by countries – which in this case shows that this monkeypox virus has spread rapidly to many countries that have not seen it before. Second, the three criteria for declaring a public health emergency of international concern under the International Health Regulations, which have been met,” the statement added.