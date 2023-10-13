BREAKING: 'Move South For Your Own Safety', Israel Tells Gaza Residents As War Against Hamas Escalates

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have informed the United Nations of a critical directive: urging the Palestinian population in northern Gaza to relocate to southern Gaza within a span of 24 hours, as reported by The Times of Israel, referencing a UN spokesperson. This notification strongly hints at a possible ground invasion by the IDF. Approximately 1.1 million Palestinians reside north of Wadi Gaza, making this call for relocation a significant move.

The IDF attributed this relocation order to the presence of Hamas operatives concealed in tunnels beneath Gaza City. They issued a statement to the residents of Gaza, emphasizing personal safety and urging them to distance themselves from Hamas terrorists who manipulate them as human shields. "Residents of Gaza, move south for your personal safety and your families. Distance yourself from the Hamas terrorists who use you as a human shield. IDF will continue to operate significantly in Gaza City in the coming days, and wishes to avoid harming civilians," stated the Israeli Defence Force.

Hamas Using Civilians As Human Shields

Sharing a major update, the Israel Defence Forces spokesperson Johnathan Conricus confirmed the evacuation advisory for Gaza residents to move to the southern part of the Strip and separate themselves from the Hamas terrorists, stating that "they are using them as human shields."

Conricus emphasized that the IDF would maintain significant operations in Gaza City, aiming to minimize civilian casualties. He stated, "The aim here is to minimize the damage to civilians. There are significant combat operations ongoing, and we are preparing for the future and the continuance of our combat operations. Out of an understanding that there are civilians here who are not our enemy and we do not want to target them, we are asking them to evacuate so that we will be able to continue to strike military targets belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The IDF remains fully committed to the law of international conflict. We will carry ourselves accordingly in sharp contrast to the enemies around us and to Hamas, which is in total disregard of anything related to values, norms and definitely not the laws of armed conflict."

#WATCH | On the Israel-Palestine conflict, IDF Spokesperson Jonathan Conricus says "...The aim here is to minimise the damage to civilians. There are significant combat operations ongoing, and we are preparing for the future and the continuance of our combat operations. Out of an… pic.twitter.com/1CQaNGX1rG — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2023

Israeli Air Force Strikes Hamas Operatives, Military Posts

As Israel's counter-offensive against Hamas reaches its seventh day, the Israeli Air Force continues its operations, targeting Hamas operatives and destroying their military infrastructure.

In a statement released by the Israeli Air Force, it was confirmed that fighter jets executed attacks on Hamas operatives and obliterated the organization's military posts. The strikes were aimed at houses used by Hamas operatives, including the residence of a "Nakhba" (naval commando operative). Additionally, the air force targeted a Hamas monitoring center, which monitored the activities of Israeli forces.

The Israeli Air Force emphasized their personnel's unwavering determination and courage in these operations, underlining their commitment to maintaining high readiness in all units until peace is achieved for all of Israel's citizens.

Operation By Flotilla 13 Elite Unit

In an update, the Israeli Defence Forces shared a successful mission by the Flotilla 13 elite unit. This operation in the area surrounding the Gaza security fence resulted in the rescue of approximately 250 hostages while neutralizing over 60 terrorists, including Muhammad Abu A'ali, the Deputy Commander of the Hamas Southern Naval Division.

At Least 1,537 Palestinians Killed, 6,612 Others Injured

Tragically, the ongoing conflict has taken a substantial toll on civilians. At least 1,537 Palestinians have lost their lives, and 6,612 others have sustained injuries. The conflict has also affected the West Bank and East Jerusalem, with 36 casualties and over 650 injuries reported. The United Nations Secretary-General spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, conveyed that over 338,000 Palestinians have been displaced due to the conflict, with nearly 218,000 seeking shelter in UN Relief and Works Agency-run schools.