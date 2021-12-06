हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aung San Suu Kyi

BREAKING! Myanmar court jails Aung San Suu Kyi for four years

The ousted civilian leader has been sentenced to a four-year jail term for inciting dissent against the military and breaching COVID-19 rules.

File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: A Myanmar court on Monday (December 6, 2021) jailed Aung San Suu Kyi for four years. The ousted civilian leader has been sentenced to a four-year jail term for inciting dissent against the military and breaching COVID-19 rules.

The 76-year old was also facing a dozen cases that include multiple corruption charges plus violations of a state secrets act and a telecoms law. 

Supporters of Suu Kyi, however, have been saying that the cases are baseless and designed to end her political career and tie her up in legal proceedings while the military consolidates power.

This is noteworthy that Myanmar has been in turmoil since the February 1 coup and has been paralysed by protests and instability that escalated after the junta's deadly crackdown on its opponents, which it called "terrorists".

The international community has condemned the violence and Western states had demanded Suu Kyi's release.

