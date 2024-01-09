Who Is Gabriel Attal? Youngest-Ever Gay PM Of France Who Banned Burka In Schools

In a significant announcement today, Gabriel Attal has been appointed as France's youngest-ever prime minister. President Emmanuel Macron's decision comes as part of a strategic move aimed at ushering in a new chapter for his term amid escalating political challenges from the far-right. He is France’s first openly gay prime minister. French President Macron’s office announced the appointment in a statement today. Gabriel has succeeded Elisabeth Borne who resigned yesterday following recent political turmoil over an immigration law. The new immigration law gives more power to the French government to deport foreigners.

Macron, who made history as France's youngest-ever president upon assuming office in 2017, is set to collaborate with PM Attal in appointing a fresh government in the upcoming days. Despite this change, several crucial ministers are anticipated to retain their current positions.

Who Is Gabriel Attal?

Gabriel Attal is 34 years old. He gained prominence as the French government's spokesman and education minister. Gabriel Attal was earlier with he Socialist Party. He joined Macron’s newly created political movement in 2016 and was government spokesperson from 2020 to 2022. Since he faced media during these two years, Attal became a well-known face to the French Public. Attal has served as budget minister and education minister in the Macron government.

While serving as an education minister, Attal had announced a ban on long robes in classrooms. Attal had said the garments worn mainly by Muslims were testing secularism in the schools. The long robes are often referred to as abaya robes or burka. According to the Associated Press, Attal had also launched a plan to experiment with uniforms in some public schools, as part of efforts to move the focus away from clothes and reduce school bullying. According to French opinion polls, Attal was the most popular minister in Borne’s government.