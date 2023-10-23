TEL AVIV: After reportedly agreeing to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Monday said that Israel will not send aid to the Hamas-controlled region. According to The Spectator Index, Netanyahu's office said that Israel will prevent the entry of aid from other countries that is sent without oversight.

BREAKING: Netanyahu's office says Israel will not send aid to Gaza and will prevent the entry of aid from other countries that is sent without oversight. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 23, 2023

The development occurred after it was reported that US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have reiterated their commitment to ensuring a "continued flow of critical assistance" into the region. In a phone call, the two leaders also welcomed the arrival of the first two aid convoys in Gaza, emphasizing that the humanitarian aid, including food, water, and medical supplies, is already reaching Palestinians in need.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had earlier confirmed that the Biden administration maintains regular communication with the Israeli government regarding the situation in Gaza.

Second Humanitarian Convoy Enters Gaza

A second humanitarian convoy has crossed from Egypt into the Gaza Strip, coinciding with Israel's ongoing bombardment. A total of 17 trucks entered Gaza on Sunday, a day after the first convoy comprising 20 trucks carried medical aid, food and water into the area. The strip has been under intense Israeli bombing since October 7 in the wake of a deadly Hamas attack that claimed the lives of more than 1,400 Israelis.

The urgent need for consistent aid delivery in Gaza remains critical due to the dire humanitarian situation, including shortages of medical supplies, food, and drinking water, as Israel has cut off essential utilities in the wake of the deadliest attacks in decades.

'Gaza Offensive Could Take Month'

Meanwhile, Israel's Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, shared insights into the military campaign in Gaza, suggesting that it may span a period of one, two, or even three months. He stated firmly, "At the end, there will be no more Hamas." Gallant expressed his appreciation for the Air Force's efforts and hinted at an imminent ground operation.

Israeli Tank 'Accidentally' Hits Egyptian Border

An incident involving an Israeli tank occurred at the Egyptian border, resulting in injuries to several people, including Egyptian border guards. The Israeli military has acknowledged the incident and stated that it was accidental. Both countries' militaries are investigating the matter. “The incident is being investigated and the details are under review. The IDF expresses sorrow regarding the incident,” the Israeli military said in a statement, giving no further details.

IDF Soldier Killed During Raid

Tragically, an Israel Defense Forces soldier lost his life, and three others sustained injuries during a raid conducted as part of preparations for a Gaza ground operation. The IDF continues its efforts to dismantle terror infrastructure and locate missing persons and bodies.

Clashes Inside Gaza

Hamas fighters clashed with Israeli troops inside Gaza, marking one of the first ground skirmishes since the outbreak of hostilities on October 7. While the IDF chief of staff indicated preparations for entering the Gaza Strip, a specific timeframe was not provided.

Growing International Support For Israel

Leaders of the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, and Italy discussed the Israel-Gaza conflict and the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. They reaffirmed their support for Israel's right to self-defence against terrorism while emphasizing adherence to international humanitarian law. The release of hostages and continued humanitarian aid were key topics of discussion.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant casualties on both sides, with over 4500 people killed in Gaza and more than 1,400 people killed in Israel. Over 1 million Palestinians, approximately half of Gaza's population, have fled their homes since the conflict began, seeking refuge in UN-run schools-turned-shelters or with relatives.