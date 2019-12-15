Brexit law to return to parliament before Christmas: Deputy Finance Minister Sunak

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to bring back Brexit legislation to parliament before Christmas, deputy finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday, adding that shortly thereafter the government would present a new budget.

"The overriding mandate that we have from this election is to get Brexit done ...We will leave the European Union in a matter of weeks, by the end of January. Our intention is to bring the Withdrawal Bill, the legislation, back to parliament before Christmas," Sunak told the BBC`s Andrew Marr Show.

Asked why the government planned to enshrine its pledge to boost funding on Britain`s National Health Service into law, Sunak said: "I think the NHS, everyone agrees, is the number one priority of the British people.

"It`s our number one domestic priority and I think this piece of legislation will just underscore that commitment."